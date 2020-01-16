Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast

The Professional Bull Riders come to the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 1:45 p.m. to "Unleash the Beast." Tickets are $19-$109.
For the first time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Rider) elite tour featuring the Top 35 bull riders in the world and rankest bucking bulls in the nation, will invade Manchester, New Hampshire. The Manchester Invitational, the 3rd stop on the premier PBR Unleash The Beast, will buck into SNHU Arena for two days of edge-of-the-seat action over the weekend. While the top tour for the America’s original extreme sport has never before visited Manchester, the league’s developmental Touring Pro Division has made four trips to the city, most recently in 2009. Those events were won by Travis Briscoe (2005), Willy Ropp (2006, 2007) and Josh Faircloth (2009). The Manchester Invitational will mark one of the first events of the 2020 season following yet another heated, highly contested battle to be crowned the PBR World Champion. With the world No.1-ranking seemingly shifting week-to-week, fans have borne witness to a slug-match between Jose Vitor Leme, 2017 World Champion Jess Lockwood, Chase Outlaw and Joao Ricardo Vieira as they compete for the $1 million bonus and coveted, golden 2019 World Champion buckle to be awarded in Las Vegas this November.