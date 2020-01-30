Don't miss the Puppy Bowl Watch Party at the Anheuser Busch Brewery in Merrimack on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Looking for the paw-fect way to kick off your Super Bowl Sunday? Join us at the Merrimack Biergarten for our Puppy Bowl Watch Party! Not only does the watch party feature a tasty, all-inclusive hot dog bar... There will also be a celebrity appearance! You'll be able to meet Lilah - a golden retriever adopted from the Humane Society for Greater Nashua - who participated in the Puppy Bowl this year. Adults 21+ can enjoy their first beverage on us, included in the ticket price. Guests are welcome to enjoy additional food and drinks as they cheer on their favorite canine competitors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the shelter to help find families for animals in need.