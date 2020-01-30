Change is inevitable, music is forever. The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth is pleased to present Ragtime: The Musical over the weekend. Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-45.
A sweeping musical portrait – Ragtime tells three intertwined American stories from the turn of the century, from the end of a country in an all-new imagining by Seacoast Rep. A white, well-off Anglo-Saxon family struggles to come to terms with a changing world. A Jewish father and daughter immigrate to a land of opportunity to find that the American Dream is a little more complicated than they imagined. A black musician finds hope in the future while dogged by the brutal reality of the present. Their ghosts play across the stage in an all new presentation by artistic directors Brandon James and Ben Hart. Everything is changing. Anything is possible. Seacoast Rep has put together a cast of 35 from all over America to tell this beautiful and controversial classic told in an all-new way.