Recycled Percussion will bring 7 shows to the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Showtimes are Friday 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45.
Legendary New Hampshire drumming group Recycled Percussion is back in the Granite State for 7 shows this weekend and will perform 17 shows total at the Palace Theatre. You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their new TV show "Chaos & Kindness!" Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one of a kind show and relive the journey of the local boys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.