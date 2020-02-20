Rick Springfield: "Stripped Down"

Rick Springfield will take on Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75-$90.
Rick Springfield is an Australian musician and actor who had a No. 1 hit with "Jessie's Girl" in 1981. The led him to earn a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. Springfield is also known for hits like "Don't Talk to Strangers," "An Affair of the Heart," "I've Done Everything for You," "Love Somebody" and "Human Touch." In addition to being an accomplished musician, he was also an 80's heartthrob, thanks in part to his performance as Dr. Noah Drake on "General Hospital." He's considered a singer-turned-soap opera star-turned-singer, and he returns to his roots with a stripped down show that will take you on a journey into his latest album, "Snake King," which was heavily influenced by his love of the blues.