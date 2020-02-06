Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan will perform at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50
Ronan Tynan is a force to be reckoned with. Tynan's emotional perfomances and personal story have made him famous around the world. A double amputee, Tynan received 18 gold medals in the Paralympic Games. Known for his rendition of "God Bless America," Ronan performed at President Reagan's funeral, George H. W. Bush's 80th birthday and funeral, as well as at many other historic events. After releasing solo albums that regularly landed on the Billboard charts, Tynan joined Anthony Kearns and John McDemormott to become The Irish Tenors, which was a worldwide sensation. Whether he is performing with The Irish Tenors or as a solo artist, he continues to give audiences the most beautifully touching live performances.