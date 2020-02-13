Take yourself back to the 2000's with rock bands Saving Abel and Tantric at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.
Saving Abel was formed in 2004 and features a Southern Rockin Tennessippi sound. Performing almost 300 dates a year in a variety of locations all over the country from the Machine Shop to Whiskey A GoGo and all size venues from intimate acoustic bars to festival arenas. They are a perennial fan favorite as down to earth, approachable guys who support autism awareness and our military veterans. They’ve traveled to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay as part of USO tours and played festivals such as Rocklahoma, Rock on the Range, Sturgis Throttle Fest, EarthDayBirthDay and Daytona Bike Week. Saving Abel has appeared on the Yahoo Live Concert series twice in the last year. Some of their most popular songs during performances are "Addicted," "The Sex is Good," "Bringing Down the Giant" and "Miss America." Louisville-based post grunge rock group Tantric have defined themselves through six studio albums as a groove laden, guitar rich rock band with dense vocal harmonies and infectious vocal melodies. Frontman Hugo Ferreira’s unique soulful baritone vocals, ranging from angsty rasps to melodious melancholy are a testament for the signature Tantric sound. Along with the usual intricate guitar work and infectious riffs layered over complex textures has become the hallmark of the Tantric sound. Tantric has endured for a career of 15 years, and although band has gone through many label and lineup changes over the years, Ferreira has managed to keep the entity that is Tantric alive and well.