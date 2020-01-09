Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin will be performed this weekend by the New Hampshire Theatre Project at the West End Theatre in Portsmouth. Showtimes are Friday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So, get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! Resident Artist Blair Hundertmark returns to direct this playful tale of the classic hero, Robin Hood. Set in Nottingham, England in 1194 Robin Hood is, of course, the leader of a gang of good-hearted rebels who rob from the rich to give to the poor, and are struggling mightily under the yoke of evil Prince John.