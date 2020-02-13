Snocross at The Flat Track

Don't miss an exciting weekend of Snocross on The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Kids 12 and under are free.
Snocross will make its debut on the snow-covered dirt track when it rips into Loudon, marking the first ever winter event on The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This two-day action-packed event will be round three of seven in the Eastern Snocross Tour Championship sanctioned by International Snowmobile Racing. Pro riders from around the east coast and beyond will compete in two days of action. The course will include a 100-foot frontstretch triple with a rhythm section on the backstretch that will have the fans on their feet. Youth divisions will also take to the track with riders starting as young as six years old.