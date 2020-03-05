The Soggy Po' Boys will perform at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25.
The Po Boys formed in 2012 to shake the walls of a local club on a Fat Tuesday but have honed their sound and become more than a Mardi Gras centerpiece. Exploring the vast musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding their repertoire to look beyond NOLA jazz, the band includes traditional Caribbean tunes, as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass band / street beat music. You'll hear the heavy influence of the New Orleans sound across the band and in the stories told by their original tunes. Despite the scope of its sound, the outfit is only seven people, and thrives on the interplay and group dynamics that bring this music to life.