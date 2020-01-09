Space Force: a Pink Floyd Tribute will perform at the Stone Church Music Club in Newmarket on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Space Force is a professional Pink Floyd tribute act that specializes in the accurate reproduction of the band's extensive catalog. Meticulous in detail, Space Force faithfully reproduces the iconic songs and albums from Floyd's vast catalog. Come see what you can't see on the big stage anymore! This show will feature songs from all era's of Floyd's extensive catalog, and the album Animals in its entirety.