St. Paddy's Day Comedy Spectacular

This is a fantastic way to spend in celebration of the Irish. The Music Hall in Portsmouth will be hosting a Saint Paddy's Comedy Spectacular on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32-$37.
Comedy gold at the end of the rainbow can be found in Portsmouth, courtesy of the Boston Comedy Festival. Be part of this annual tradition featuring comedy and Irish Dance provided by The Murray Academy and led by John Grimes from Riverdance. Comedian Jim McCue is becoming a Saint Patrick’s tradition in Portsmouth. If everyone’s Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, then the best place to be on March 14 is The Music Hall to celebrate with Irish dancing, music, and hilarious comedy.