STARBURST: A Family-Friendly Circus Extravaganza! will be performed at Pine Hill at the High Mowing School in Wilton on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10-$50.
For the second year, the Flying Gravity Circus is proud to welcome back several of its members and friends who have gone on to professional circus arts careers for a one-night, family-friendly spectacle with world-class juggling, aerials, acrobatics, physical comedy, and more! The line up features: Master of ceremonies Tobin Renwick of the The Red Trouser Show; Her Magesty's Secret Circus' founding members of Vermont Vaudeville; physical comedian and America's Got Talent performer, Alex the Jester; local author, Walt Disney World mime, and FGC founder Jackie Davis; FGC alumni Keiran Sass and Jack Miron; International Juggling Association Festival silver medalist Austin Smith; FGC alumna and CirqueUs performer Sorrell Nielsen; FGC alumna and Circadium student Kira DiPietrantonio; FGC program director and alumna Meghan McClure; New England Center for Circus Arts ProTrack alumna Finn Anne; FGC alumnus and professional circus artist Dylan Biedrycki; and FGC's Blue Troupe. This show will sell out. Don't miss it!