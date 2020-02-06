Take part in the 5th Annual Chocolate Stroll throughout downtown Nashua on Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Admission is free, but you must register and the event is limited to 500.
There's something loco about cocoa in February. We think it's Valentine's Day. But even if you don't have a Valentine, we think you should take part in the 5th Annual Chocolate Stroll throughout downtown Nashua. Wander along on a journey that will make your heart skip a beat and your sweet tooth tingle. Taste your way through downtown and enjoy complimentary chocolate treats as you make your way through Nashua's unique shops, boutiques, breweries and restaurants. Check in at the registration table inside the new JaJaBelle's location at 143 Main St.