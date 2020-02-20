17th Annual Ice Harvest & Winter Carnival

All the family fun can be found at the Remick Country Doctor Museum in Tamworth on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5-$10.
Watch a New England tradition, take part in ice harvesting tasks, and enjoy cool wintertime fun that's sure to warm the entire family. On the frozen farm pond, learn about the ice harvesting skills of piking, hoisting and moving harvested ice blocks. Look on as a yolked team of working steers transports ice blocks on a sled and see how ice was stored in the Ice House. Off the ice, try your hand at ice block cutting and moving ice blocks using traditional handtools. Other activities include a horse-drawn sleigh ride, ice fishing and open-fire cooking demonstrations, winter games, a scavenger hunt and a handcraft. Sample herbal remedies and foods cooked over an open fire. Take in an ice harvesting video and exhibits including an ice boat, snowshoes, animal traps and pelts, and an antique snow roller. Plus, visit with fuzzy farm animals in their winter surroundings. Hot foods and cocoa available for purchase, including s’mores to cook over an open fire.