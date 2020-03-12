Be part of the 10th Annual Pond Skim and Hawaiian Festival at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Free with the purchase of a half-day lift ticket.
Ski areas like to celebrate spring in a unique way. Usually, you'll have a pond skim, where participants ski downhill across a pond and try to make it across without getting wet. That's what is in store for the guests at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester this weekend. And, to keep the celebration going they are also hosting a Hawaiian Festival. Skim the pond in your best costume. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Splash and Best Skim. Stick around for live music and a bonfire. The entry fee is free with the purchase of a half day lift ticket. Come watch and cheer on the splashers!