It's Portsmouth Beer Week! Celebrate at the 8th Annual Seacoast Winter Brewfest at the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. in Portsmouth on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tickets are $50-$75.
The Seacoast Winter Brew Fest features over 30+ local and regional breweries with a wide selection of craft beers and complimentary food provided by the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. There are two sessions, a general admission and a VIP Session that starts one hour prior to general admission, an exclusive beer selection, plus Scotch, Bourbon, Whiskey and Champagne tasting. The event will feature over 100 local and regional craft beers from more than 25 breweries. Come see what's new in brews!