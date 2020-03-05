Be a part of the 4th Annual Storytelling Festival at the New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25.
On Saturday, immerse yourself in nature with this exquisitely crafted storytelling and music performance celebrating the deep spirit of the natural world. Master storyteller Diane Edgecomb, accompanied by Celtic harper Margot Chamberlain, delves into the ancient wisdom found in myths, folktales and songs of nature in pieces that range from the humorous to the heartfelt. On Sunday, Anne Jennison, of Abenaki and European descent, takes the
audiences on a spell-binding and entertaining journey through traditional Native American stories.