Be a part of the 28th Annual Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park in Merrimack on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Get outdoors with the whole family with this fun event that is sure to cure your cabin fever. Activities include arts and crafts, snowshoeing demonstrations, a photo booth, an ice carving demonstration, poutine, an activity station with Macaroni Kid, a chance to play with baby ducks, Touch-a-Truck and a snow making table, campfires and S'mores, face painting, games and more. There will also be Elsa and Anna characters to charm your children! Get outside and bring the whole family!