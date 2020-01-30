The Capital Steps: The Lyin' Kings

The Capital Steps return to the Music Hall in Portsmouth for their 22nd annual concert with two shows on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$45.
Straight from D.C. the comic troupe of former congressional-staffers-turned-comedians return to Portsmouth for a 22nd annual concert supporting affordable housing development and homebuyer education. No matter who’s in the headlines, The Capitol Steps are equal opportunity offenders promising an evening full of bipartisan lampooning. The Capitol Steps have been a Washington, DC institution for over thirty years, providing a unique blend of musical and political comedy to our Nation’s Capitol and more. Each show consists of tasteful lampooning guaranteed to leave both sides of the political spectrum laughing appearing on "The Today Show," "Nightline," "CBS Evening News" and for many years in specials for National Public Radio.