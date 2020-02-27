You won't believe your ears at this Whitney Houston Tribute Show. The Greatest Love of All, performed at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday at 8 p.m., will take you through Houston's greatest hits and remind you why Houston was one of the best singers of our time. Tickets are $35.50-$49.50.
Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show described as "mind-blowingly spot on." The breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as she takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, which include "I Will Always Love You, "Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing" "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," " How Will I know" and "When You Believe," to name just a few.