The Greatest Love of All

You won't believe your ears at this Whitney Houston Tribute Show. The Greatest Love of All, performed at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday at 8 p.m., will take you through Houston's greatest hits and remind you why Houston was one of the best singers of our time. Tickets are $35.50-$49.50.

Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show described as "mind-blowingly spot on." The breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as she takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, which include "I Will Always Love You, "Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing" "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," " How Will I know" and "When You Believe," to name just a few.