The High Kings will take to the stage at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$74.
The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre.
The band plays 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they still showcase to this day. This was confirmed when their self-titled debut album reached number 2 on the World Billboard Music chart. In March 2009 The High Kings played 5 consecutive sold out shows to a packed audience in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre. Today, the band continues to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever growing army of loyal fans that span generations.