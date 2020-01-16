Visit the Ice Castles in North Woodstock this weekend. Tickets are $11.99-$25.
Take the kids to see the ice castles in North Woodstock this weekend. This Ice Castles award-winning frozen attraction is located in only six cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more. Find your sense of wonderment in this magical, awe-inspiring dreamworld.