The Machine performs the music of Pink Floyd at Tupelo Music Hall on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45.
The Machine performs Pink Floyd, America's top Pink Floyd show, has forged a 30-year reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd, selling out theaters, premier showcase rooms and casinos across North America, Europe and Asia, performing at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, and Gathering of the Vibes, and sharing the stage with full symphony orchestras, including the Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Charlotte and San Diego Symphonies, as well as the Buffalo Philharmonic. The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems. With stellar musicianship and passionate delivery, The Machine explores collective improvisation rivaling that of an early 1970's Pink Floyd. Their use of expanded theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays and lighting continues in the spirit of the later Floyd of the 1980's. The band is also known for recreating entire albums as a part of their show, accepting requests from fans, and for taking an A to Z approach in which one song is played for every letter of the alphabet.