The Community Players of Concord will present Neil Simon's The Odd Couple - Female Version - at the Concord Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$20.
In 1985, Neil Simon revised his multi-Tony Award nominated play, The Odd Couple, for a female cast. In place of the poker party that begins the original version, Olive Madison invites Florence Unger and the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the Costazuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same in this contemporary comic classic. This is Simon’s own 1985 adaptation of his fabulously popular play about two friends who really shouldn’t live together but decide to give it a try. Here, it’s Olive Madison and Florence Unger who regularly get together with four quirky female friends to play not poker but Trivial Pursuit, while the amorous upstairs neighbors, the Costazuela Brothers (who have replaced the Pigeon sisters from the original version), add to the hilarity.