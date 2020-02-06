See The Sixties Show at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$65.
At a Sixties Show performance you will take a trip back to another time and place that was the 1960’s, where an AM radio is blasting out the latest sounds from a convertible, on a warm summer starlit Saturday night on any street USA. You can revisit or encounter for the first time the feeling of that unforgettable era in time that were heady days of the 1960’s with The Sixties Show. You will experience the stripped down pulsating 2 guitars, bass, drum and vocal harmony laden British invasion type pop explosions up to the pivotal transition of late 60’s orchestrated blasts of harmonious rapture. The Sixties Show through their electrifying performances will transport you back to the 1960’s by meticulously recreating and celebrating the sights and sounds of that period.