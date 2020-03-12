The Spirit of Johnny Cash will fill the Rochester Opera House on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24-$28.
This is what country music is all about – the music of Johnny Cash. Harold Ford is incredible as Johnny Cash. He sings and looks exactly like the man in black – and it comes naturally. Accompanied by the Red Hot Cash Band, an extraordinarily talented team of musicians, The Spirit of Johnny Cash recreates the music that made Johnny Cash country music’s most iconic performer. The spirit of Johnny Cash emanates through tribute artist Harold Ford with his deep baritone and striking resemblance to the country music icon. In this incredible recreation of Johnny Cash in Concert, you’ll hear many of Cash’s greatest hits, including "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire," "Jackson," and many more. The performance also features great songs by The Highwaymen, a project that featured Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, as well as Carter Family tunes.