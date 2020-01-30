The 8th Annual Groundhog Day Ukulele Luau will be held this weekend at the Austin17House in Brentwood on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20.
The Southern NH Ukulele Group hosts its 8th annual Groundhog Day LUAU. It's a tropical New Hampshire/winter celebration, featuring ukuleles, dancing, food and fun to warm the heart in February.
Performances start at 5 p.m., and include wildly talented groups from near and far. Join celebrity Emcee Gary 'Creekman' Sredzienski for an evening of music, hula, food, raffles, sing-alongs/play-alongs and general tropical winter fun! The ukulele is a simple, 4-stringed instrument. Easy to learn, easy to play, it produces resonant tones and gives everyone a chance to let their souls sing! Get one – and bring it along for maximum fun!