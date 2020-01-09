Bring it back to the Beatles this weekend as 1964: The Tribute performs at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.
Back by popular demand, it’s 1964 The Tribute! This is "The Number One Beatles Tribute in the World," according to Rolling Stone Magazine. These are the Beatles you remember from the "Ed Sullivan Show and Shea Stadium." The music recreates the early Beatles perfectly and they look amazing from their Beatle boots to their vintage guitars. Don’t miss this great show, here for one night only!