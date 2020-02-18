CONCORD — Theatre Kapow gives Jane Austen’s famous 19th-century tale “Pride and Prejudice” an ’80s reboot this weekend at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St.
“We’ve really enjoyed putting a new twist on this classic piece of literature,” said the show’s director Matt Cahoon. “We are basically throwing Austen in a blender with some British door farces and a healthy dose of ’80s power ballads and creating a whole new thing that we believe will make for a really fun night at the theater.”
Bold, surprising, boisterous and timely, this “Pride and Prejudice” explores the absurdities and thrills of finding a perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken and independent Lizzy Bennet is determined never to marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But Mr. Darcy, a vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating man keeps popping up at every turn.
One of the unique aspects of this production will be a live band, led by Jake Hudgins, that will play some of the ’80s’ most iconic pop tunes. It blurs the lines between rock concert and traditional play.
The show features Breton Reis as Mr. Darcy and Emily Karel as Lizzy Bennet, with Carey Cahoon, Rich Hurley, Peter Josephson, Nicholas Meunier, Laurie Torosian, Jess Vaughn and Victoria Volokitkin rounding out the cast.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 pm. Sunday. Tickets are $23-$28. To reach the box office, call 225-1111.
In 2019, tKAPOW won the NH Theatre Award for Best Production of a Play for “The Penelopiad” by Margaret Atwood.