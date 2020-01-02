The award-winning musical [Title of Show] is presented by the Actorsingers at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20.
Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry on the eighty-eights. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show]-taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the [title of show]-follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists. [title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre, a uniquely American art form, and to the joy of collaboration. The musical received a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical in 2009.