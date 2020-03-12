Celebrate unity at the 2020 UMOJA Gala, which will be held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $80.
UMOJA is the Swahili word for unity. The UMOJA Gala is a special evening to celebrate the many cultures of the people we serve and to learn more about the mission and work of ORIS. Enjoy delicious international foods, entertainment by local performers and artists, themed raffle items and more! Tickets will be available to purchase at www.refugeesuccess.org. Join them for a special evening to celebrate the diverse cultures of the people we serve with delectable cuisine and marvelous entertainment by local new American artists and performers.