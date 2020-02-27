Weekend 'Top 10' Planner: February 28-March 1, 2020

As we step into a new month and look ahead to a new season, we still find plenty to do over the weekend - from a hockey game to a wildlife festival and a number of beautiful performances, this one is for the family. Whether you take a date or bring the whole troupe, you'll find something fun for everyone as we run down the Top 10 Things to Do in NH this weekend. Enjoy, NH!
Don't miss out! We're giving away lots of great tickets for events, attractions and just a whole lot of fun! There's something fun for everyone. Take a chance on winning by visiting our contest page: https://www.unionleader.com/contests