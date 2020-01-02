Weekend 'Top 10' Planner: January 3-5, 2019

Welcome to 2020! This weekend always seems a little quiet for us. Perhaps everyone is taking a breather. It may be quiet but there are some activities so we will let you be the judge of whether you want to stay home or head out to participate in one of the weekend's events. We've dropped them here on our list of the Top 10 Things to Do in NH this weekend. Enjoy, NH!
B-I-N-G-O! We're giving away lots of great tickets for events, attractions and just a whole lot of fun! There's something fun for everyone. Take a chance on winning by visiting our contest page: https://www.unionleader.com/contests