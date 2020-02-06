Willy Porter with Tom Pirozzoli

Willy Porter's music leans toward soul and the blues and his audiences do too. See him with Tom Pirozzoli at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 at the door.
Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter are each musicians of the highest caliber in their own rights, with insightful writing and exceptional guitar skills. They have also been close friends with one another for 30 years, influencing each other’s songs and art over time. Tom and Willy will be performing in concert together, both as individuals and as a team, showcasing Tom’s spectacular new "Reckon by the Light" CD, masterfully produced by guitar wizard Willy.