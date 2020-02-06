It's Winterfest 2020 at the Farm at Eastman's Corner in Kensington on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring the family for some outdoor fun. Admission is free.
A free day of winter fun for the whole family at The Farm at Eastman's Corner. Enjoy live music, kids games and activities, sleigh or wagon rides, and sledding on the hill (bring your sled). Meet goats and pigs in the animal barn, warm up by the fire pits or at the hot chocolate bar. Enjoy tasty food samples from local vendors, buy a hot, delicious lunch from the food truck, or warm up inside their cozy farm store and cafe.