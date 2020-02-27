Wolfeboro Bay and Alton Bay Winter Carnivals

Saturday is the final day of the Winter Carnivals in Wolfeboro Bay and Alton Bay. Events and activities will take place from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Lake Winnipesaukee and various other locations. Admission is free.
Visit a "Village on the Ice" in Wolfeboro. An entire village will be set up on the ice on Wolfeboro Bay. Stop by the Post Office and local shops for treats. A week of activities will be held at various locations in Wolfeboro, including Abenaki Ski Area, Pop Whalen Ice Arena, and the Wolfeboro Inn. Cheer on the participants at the big air competition, enjoy free ice skating, tinker at a snowshoeing workshop, jump on one of the sleigh rides, find out all about animal tracking and primitive fire building, and more. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course competition, pancake breakfast and ski and snowboard races. Their claim to fame might be "the Oldest Summer Resort in America" but when you are stay-cationing, Wolfeboro sure knows how to do winter! The Alton Bay Winter Carnival will be filled with excitement from ice fishing, snowmobile races, ice boats, and skating! While you’re here enjoying the great frozen lake, enjoy hearty homemade meals at the diner on the bay. If you’re a winter hiker and snowshoeing then Mount Major in Alton Bay is a popular winter destination. Micro Spikes are "A Must" and Experience in Frigid weather is advised. The view from the summit of the frozen tundra from Meredith to Alton is an incredible sight to see.