Don't miss Yamato: Drummers of Japan at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$49.
Yamato’s new show, Jhonetsu (Passion), is a thrilling, high-energy interpretation of the centuries-old Japanese taiko tradition. With virtuosity, strength, spirit, and sheer endurance, Yamato displays its breathtaking performance on more than 20 drums as well as with bronze cymbals, vocals, and bamboo flutes. This past season marked the group’s 25th anniversary, celebrating over 3,500 performances in 54 countries, captivating audiences of over 6 million people across the globe. Yamato's visually spectacular, high-energy, explosive show is guaranteed to leave the audience exhilarated.