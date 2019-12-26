Visit Portsmouth's Pontine Theatre for a series of family-friendly matinee performances at the ZEST FEST New Vaudeville Festival. Showtimes are 2 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15.
The Pontine Theatre in Portsmouth presents ZEST FEST New Vaudeville Festival, a series of family-friendly matinee shows that will delight audiences of all ages. On Friday, Bryson Lang will amaze audiences with his juggling skills; Saturday brings John Higby’s YOYO SHOW to astound young and old with savvy tricks and hysterical patter; on Sunday, enjoy the stylings of magician, BJ Hickman, a Seacoast favorite. ZEST FEST features family-friendly shows sure to delight audiences of all ages with magic, mirth, and mayhem.