Chandler Stephenson scored on a rebound 1:12 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Stephenson’s seventh goal of the playoffs came after Shea Theodore fired a shot from the right circle that Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made a pad save on. However, the rebound went to the left side of the crease where Stephenson shoveled it into an open net for the game-winner.
Jonathan Marchessault scored with 2:22 left in regulation to force the overtime for Vegas, which now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game 3 is Tuesday night in Dallas.
Mark Stone, Marchessault and Stephenson each finished with a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who improved to 3-0 in overtime games in the playoffs. Adin Hill made 26 saves to improve to 5-1-0 in playoffs.
Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen scored goals and Ryan Suter had two assists for Dallas, which fell to 0-4 in overtime games in the playoffs. Oettinger finished with 21 saves.
Dallas jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 2:47 mark of the first period when Heiskanen fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that caromed high off the stick of Vegas defenseman Theodore and up and over the right shoulder of Hill into the net for his first playoff goal of the season.
Vegas tied it midway through the period with a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Stone after Joel Hanley was called for interference and Thomas Harley picked up a tripping penalty on Jack Eichel on the same play.
The goal came when Stephenson’s crossing pass from the bottom of the right circle ricocheted off the skate of Esa Lindell to Stone alone in front of the crease. Stone then slid the puck between Oettinger’s pads for his sixth goal of the playoffs.
Dallas regained the lead 2-1 at the 9:21 mark of the second period on a power-play goal by Robertson, who tapped in a rebound of a Evgenii Dadonov point shot into the top left corner of the net. It was Robertson’s fourth goal of the playoffs.
Vegas tied it at the 17:38 mark of the third period when Ivan Barbashev intercepted a Ryan Suter clearing pass along the left boards and then passed to Eichel behind the goal. Eichel backhanded a pass to Marchessault cutting down the slot where he fired a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net for his sixth goal of the playoffs.
Panthers 2, Hurricans 1 (OT): On Saturday night, Matthew Tkachuk scored his second game-winning overtime goal in as many games as the Florida Panthers won 2-1 on his power-play conversion 1:51 into the extra session in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.
Florida won its eighth consecutive road game to go up 2-0 in the series.
Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves.
Jalen Chatfield had Carolina’s goal during the team’s impressive first period. Goalie Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots.
Game 3 is Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.
The Panthers went on a power play after Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s hooking penalty. Sam Reinhart’s pass set up Tkachuk for his seventh goal of the postseason.
Both sides showed stretches of full-throttle energy just two nights after a four-overtime epic that became the sixth-longest game in NHL history. Florida won 3-2 in that one.
The Hurricanes switched goalies, using Raanta instead of Frederik Andersen in part because of the extended workload from Game 1. It was Raanta’s first game action since April 25.
Carolina put 20 shots on goal in the first period, but only 16 in the next two periods combined.
For two teams that went more than four full periods without a goal in Game 1, the scoring came rapidly early in the second game. Still, there were more goals overturned (2) than counted (1) in the first period.
Chatfield chipped in Sebastian Aho’s pass 1:43 into the game for his first postseason goal.
Just 61 seconds later, the Panthers appeared to have a tying goal, but a coach’s challenge resulted in a review and it was determined Florida was offsides.
About a minute later, the Panthers went on a power play, but Carolina turned that into a 6-0 edge in shots during that two-minute stretch.
That was part of what became a domination for the Hurricanes, who built a 17-1 advantage in shots across the opening 11 1/2 minutes.
Then a potential 2-0 lead for Carolina was nixed when the Hurricanes had a Jack Drury goal waved off on review, also for offsides.
The Hurricanes didn’t produce a shot in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the second period, including a stretch that included a power play. Barkov then made a patient move in front of the net for the tying goal for Florida for his fourth tally of the postseason.
