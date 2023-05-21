NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, scores the game-wining overtime goal against the Dallas Stars Sunday in the Western Conference Finals.

 Stephen R. Sylvanie/usa today sports

Chandler Stephenson scored on a rebound 1:12 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Stephenson’s seventh goal of the playoffs came after Shea Theodore fired a shot from the right circle that Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made a pad save on. However, the rebound went to the left side of the crease where Stephenson shoveled it into an open net for the game-winner.