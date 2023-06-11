SPORTS-NHL-NOTES-IS-SHORTTERM-WAY-1-YB.jpg

Tyler Bertuzzi is an unrestricted free agent and should hold interest in the open market.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

An interesting development occurred in the NHL last week, and one has to wonder if it will color the Boston Bruins’ and their free agents’ approach to talks on any new deals.

Los Angeles defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, the deadline deal acquisition from Columbus who performed very well for the Kings down the stretch, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. For the usually sought-after commodity — a 27-year-old, 6-foot-3, 221-pound rugged defenseman who can also be useful in the offensive zone — it was normally the time for him to either re-up with his current team on a lucrative max eight-year contract or sit back and wait for the suitors to fall all over themselves.