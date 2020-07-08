Paul Lloyd has been elected the new chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee. He succeeds David Kenney.
Lloyd, a 13-year Navy veteran, represents the New Hampshire VFW as its state adjutant.
In addition to his new role as SVAC chairman, he serves as the chairman for the Board of Managers of the NH Veterans Home and president of the Concord Veterans Council.
Kenney, a 40-year Navy veteran, served a pair of two-year terms guiding the SVAC committee.
Kenney, who represents the Reserve Officers Association on the committee, has also held the positions of vice chairman and legislative chairman over the course of 19 years since the formation of SVAC.
The committee also elected Tony Fowler, a Vietnam Army Special Forces veteran, to replace outgoing Secretary Patti Fowler.
The NHSVAC is comprised of 19 representatives of various veterans service organizations around the state, including the American Legion, VFW, DAV and National Guard organizations among the voting members.