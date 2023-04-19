“NATURE” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) travels to Niagara Falls. One of North America’s greatest tourist attractions and a place associated with honeymooners and The Maid of the Mist tour boats, the falls are actually the most dramatic aspect of a vast and unique ecosystem, encompassing all of the Great Lakes, the world’s biggest freshwater feature.

Far from the crowds, “Nature” explores the Niagara Escarpment, a series of cliffs that stretch through the Great Lakes and into Canada. Carved by glaciers, they were formed by the fossilized remains of giant squid and other sea creatures that inhabited the reefs of a vast ocean that covered this part of the globe more than 400 million years ago. To put things in perspective, these creatures existed before the evolution of the shark, one of the most ancient creatures in our midst.