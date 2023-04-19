“NATURE” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) travels to Niagara Falls. One of North America’s greatest tourist attractions and a place associated with honeymooners and The Maid of the Mist tour boats, the falls are actually the most dramatic aspect of a vast and unique ecosystem, encompassing all of the Great Lakes, the world’s biggest freshwater feature.
Far from the crowds, “Nature” explores the Niagara Escarpment, a series of cliffs that stretch through the Great Lakes and into Canada. Carved by glaciers, they were formed by the fossilized remains of giant squid and other sea creatures that inhabited the reefs of a vast ocean that covered this part of the globe more than 400 million years ago. To put things in perspective, these creatures existed before the evolution of the shark, one of the most ancient creatures in our midst.
Present-day adventures include time spent with a water shrew, a diminutive and nearly sightless creature no bigger than a human thumb, which has developed hunting and foraging techniques that keep it well-fed on the local crayfish. “Nature” also visits the Great Lakes in winter, when these beautiful waters become some of the most dangerous on Earth, when winter winds send 25-foot waves crashing against shores and freighters.
• “Changing Planet” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) revisits projects begun last year by climate activists in various parts of the globe to see what impact, if any, their efforts have had on the environment and global warming.
One team visits Australia, a country and continent on the front lines of climate change whose government has proven resistant to climate-smart energy policies. A visit with Australia’s Indigenous communities shows the “Changing Planet” team that some climate smart practices have been growing up in the country’s very backyard.
The message of “Changing Planet” is that climate change is real, and the conditions are growing dire. But actions can be taken, and these actions are also a healthy antidote to a psychological climate of resignation and doom.
• Also far afield, the Netflix docuseries “Chimp Empire” follows a sizable community of primates in Uganda and explores their family dynamics, social hierarchies and arrangements that might be compared to politics.
• A so-called influencer hosts “Home in a Heartbeat With Galey Alix” (9 p.m., HGTV), a makeover show that follows renovations that make a real impact on families and that take place in just 72 hours.
First up, her team visits a harried Dallas couple whose dining and living room have become a shambles due to their kids’ shenanigans and clutter. Three days later, they have a space the family can enjoy.
A long weekend may seem like a short deadline for a construction project, but three days can seem like an eternity on social media. Do Alix’s TikTok faithful and Instagram acolytes have the attention span for this?
