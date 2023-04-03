LONDON — Nigel Lawson, a former British finance minister who was an architect of Margaret Thatcher’s economic reforms but fell out with her over what would become the European Union, has died at the age of 91, British media reported on Monday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1983 and 1989, Lawson championed lower personal taxes, wider share ownership and free market economics, forming the backbone of Thatcher’s vision for Britain.