A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing levels of community transmission. Counties shown in yellow have "moderate" transmission, orange is "substantial" and red means "high" transmission.
COVID-19 is resurgent across nearly all of New Hampshire, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting "substantial" spread of the coronavirus in nine of New Hampshire's 10 counties.
Earlier this week, the CDC reported "substantial" levels of transmission in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford Counties. But the virus is spreading up north, too. Now, Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton and Merrimack Counties have been added to the list of counties with substantial community transmission.
As of Friday, only Sullivan County was seeing "moderate" transmission. No New Hampshire county has "low" transmission -- and there are no low-transmission counties anywhere in New England.
No New Hampshire counties yet have "high" transmission -- the highest level of community spread according to the CDC -- but parts of Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are already there.
All New Hampshire counties with "substantial" transmission now fall under the CDC's new eviction moratorium. Announced Tuesday, the moratorium bars landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent in areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission, until transmission falls. To qualify for the protection, tenants have to present a declaration form to their landlords.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported new COVID-19 outbreaks at the Epsom Health Center, the Berlin prison and the Rockingham County Nursing Home.
Schools and colleges around the state still say they are planning to return to class in-person next month, despite the rise in cases. Several boards of education are fine-tuning their back-to-school plans this week.
Manchester is soliciting feedback from school families on the district's reopening plan. The state's largest school district is planning to continue with full-day, fully in-person learning unless there is "substantial, uncontrolled" spread of the virus as defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
If there is transmission at that level, Manchester will go fully remote: the district is not planning for a hybrid model of half in-person, half online this school year.