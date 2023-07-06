The Looney Bin

The Looney Bin Bar & Grill in The Weirs section of Laconia is shown on Thursday. Police said that on Sunday afternoon, a vehicle leaving Funspot collided with a southbound SUV on Endicott Street North that sent the SUV into the Looney Bin, where 14 people were injured, two seriously.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — While still under investigation, the crash of an SUV into the Looney Bin Bar & Grill that sent 14 people to the hospital Sunday afternoon does not appear to involve either drugs or alcohol, said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.

On Thursday, Canfield also said he does not expect any criminal charges being brought against the drivers involved, whom he identified as Alexandre Laplante of Franklin and Giles Schmid of Boulder, Colorado.