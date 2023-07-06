The Looney Bin Bar & Grill in The Weirs section of Laconia is shown on Thursday. Police said that on Sunday afternoon, a vehicle leaving Funspot collided with a southbound SUV on Endicott Street North that sent the SUV into the Looney Bin, where 14 people were injured, two seriously.
LACONIA — While still under investigation, the crash of an SUV into the Looney Bin Bar & Grill that sent 14 people to the hospital Sunday afternoon does not appear to involve either drugs or alcohol, said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
On Thursday, Canfield also said he does not expect any criminal charges being brought against the drivers involved, whom he identified as Alexandre Laplante of Franklin and Giles Schmid of Boulder, Colorado.
Laplante was operating a Ford Fusion and attempting to make a left out of Funspot southbound onto Endicott Street North, which is also known as US Route 3, said Canfield, but he did not see Schmid’s Acura, which was obscured by a third vehicle in the center turn lane to Funspot.
When Laplante struck the Acura, that vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the front of the Looney Bin.
Canfield said he believes all of the victims who were inside the Looney Bin at the time of the crash have been treated and released from local hospitals. He said of all those injured, only two people had severe injuries, both to their lower legs.
Asked whether the spot where the collision occurred was a known, problematic one, Canfield, who is in his 27th year with Laconia police, said it was not any more or less than many streets in Laconia.
That said, and while Canfield did not immediately recollect the incident, the Looney Bin has been previously struck and damaged by a vehicle.
According to an article in the May 15, 2018, edition of the Union Leader, two days earlier, a 78-year old Belmont woman who was leaving Funspot just after 9 p.m. somehow ended up with her Toyota Camry coming to rest in “the corner of the (Looney Bin) building caving in the entry door, the casing and some of the wall around it.”
Neither the driver nor anyone inside the Looney Bin was injured, the article said, and similar to Sunday’s crash, both alcohol and drugs were discounted as contributors.
Looney Bin co-owner Michelle Watson did not want to comment Thursday on the accident.
On the Looney Bin’s Facebook page, Watson showed “what’s left of our building.”
She said the bar is “not quite where it’s supposed to be,” having been pushed back into the business’s walk-in refrigerator. She opened the refrigerator door, observing “That thing’s never going to shut again.”
Watson said there was “quite a bit of damage to all our plumbing” and that on Thursday she was meeting with her insurer and a contractor to figure out exactly what needs to be repaired.
Until she is updated by both, “We don’t know if we’re going to be closed for a month, six months,” she said.
“I miss everybody,” said Watson. “Hopefully, we’ll see you sooner than later.”
