Chris Sale’s feast-or-famine season continues, and with it, the Red Sox’s ups and downs.

After striking out 11 Minnesota Twins batters in his last game, the veteran southpaw had the polar opposite start in Baltimore Monday night. Over five innings, he allowed five earned runs on nine hits (eight hard-hit), walked one, and couldn’t get a single strikeout. Blowing a 4-0 lead early, the Red Sox lost the series opener 5-4.