FRIDAY NIGHT DEBUTS include the 2022 drama “White Noise,” streaming on Netflix after a brief run in theaters and on the film festival circuit. Directed by Noah Baumbach, it represents an attempt to bring Don DeLillo’s decidedly unfilmable 1985 novel to the big screen.

Acclaimed as a masterpiece of postmodern fiction at the time, “Noise” centers around Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his fourth wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), who share a complicated blended family in a bucolic college town. Gladney teaches a popular Hitler Studies course and is good friends with Prof. Siskind (Don Cheadle) of the Elvis Studies department. In the novel, they hold a joint symposium on their two subjects which is a memorable sendup of trendy academic pretensions.