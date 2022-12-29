FRIDAY NIGHT DEBUTS include the 2022 drama “White Noise,” streaming on Netflix after a brief run in theaters and on the film festival circuit. Directed by Noah Baumbach, it represents an attempt to bring Don DeLillo’s decidedly unfilmable 1985 novel to the big screen.
Acclaimed as a masterpiece of postmodern fiction at the time, “Noise” centers around Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his fourth wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), who share a complicated blended family in a bucolic college town. Gladney teaches a popular Hitler Studies course and is good friends with Prof. Siskind (Don Cheadle) of the Elvis Studies department. In the novel, they hold a joint symposium on their two subjects which is a memorable sendup of trendy academic pretensions.
The good — or at least normal — life on campus gives way to apocalyptic fears after a massive train collision unleashes an “airborne toxic event” that makes vast swaths of America uninhabitable. The publication of “White Noise” happened around the same time as the Bhopal disaster, when a leak at a Union Carbide plant in India killed nearly 4,000 people living in the vicinity.
The film’s trailer puts great emphasis on its attention to period details, the clothes, hair and cars of the Reagan era. It also indicates a kind of slapstick evocation of DeLillo’s decidedly morbid humor.
It’s interesting to note that the novel’s rather sardonic take on the aggressively complicated families of the 1980s coincided with director Steven Spielberg’s efforts to sentimentalize fractured families in films like “E.T.” Scenes of the Gladney clan evading apocalyptic conditions seem more like a parody of Spielberg-inspired adventure films than an adaptation of postmodern fiction.
As stated, this novel is pretty difficult to adapt, so hats off to Baumbach for giving it the old college try. What will “Don DeLillo Studies” departments make of it?
• If “White Noise” sends up the trivialization of academia, the documentary “This Place Rules” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) represents the “Jackass”-ization of American political journalism.
Promoted as a field trip into a divided America on the precipice of civil war, this film from Andrew Callaghan presents cinema verite interviews and interactions with extreme characters, from masochistic “influencers” who gain YouTube subscribers with painful and self-destructive stunts, to sign-wielding “experts” on the woes of circumcision, to those extolling the virtues of the 45th president as a kind of COVID-proof superhero.
It’s rather easy to depict the nation as a fever dream on the brink of catastrophe if you confine your interviews with deluded exhibitionists and the mentally ill. And those, like Alex Jones, who exploit their paranoia.
The most profound takeaway from this indulgent documentary is the notion that our former president had a superpower for “whispering” to the emotionally unstable, offering dog-whistles to the deranged, not unlike Dracula’s silent messages to Renfield.
• Streaming today on Prime Video after a brief theatrical run, the 2022 drama “Wildcat” follows a returning British veteran struggling with PTSD and depression.
• The spy thriller “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, streams the final episode of its second season on Apple TV+.
Tonight’s other highlights
• Tennessee and Clemson meet in the Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN).
• Family stories offer inspiration on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings).
• A sicko seizes a teen on a network showcase for “Criminal Minds” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14), also streaming on Paramount+.
Cult choice
The king of the jungle helps the princess of the lost civilization of Palandria take on Nazi invaders in the 1943 franchise sequel “Tarzan Triumphs” (4:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Johnny Weissmuller, Johnny Sheffield and Frances Gifford.
Series notes
Body cam evidence casts a bad light on Hondo on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wheel” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
George Clooney and Alex G are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and Mary Mack on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Brendan Fraser, Jalyn Hall and Weezer appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler and Andy Grammer appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
