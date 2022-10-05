Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner Morten Meldal meets members of the media at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday.

 RITZAU SCANPIX via Reuters

The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three scientists for work in a field known as click chemistry, which allows molecular building blocks to be snapped together like Lego pieces to create complex molecules with huge implications for pharmaceutical development, medicine and material sciences.

The prize went to two Americans, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif., and Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, and to Danish scientist Morten Meldal at the University of Copenhagen.