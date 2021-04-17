CONCORD: The NH Center for Nonprofits will honor the recipients of its 2021 Nonprofit Impact Awards at a virtual celebration on Thursday.
Cross Roads House and Building Community in New Hampshire will receive Nonprofit Impact Awards.
The Harvard Pilgrim Healthy Community Impact Award will be awarded to Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (aka St. Joseph Community Services).
Sylvia Dow, executive director of visions for Creative Housing Solutions, and Amy Moore, program director for in-home care at Ascentria Care Alliance, will receive New Hampshire Impact Awards.
Barry Brensinger will receive the Board Impact Award.
“Over the past year, nonprofit leaders stepped up to meet the challenges of our communities with heroic determination and compassion,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits in a news release. “We are pleased to present these awards to celebrate the resilience, vision, and dedication that we see throughout the nonprofit sector.”
Cross Roads House will be honored for excellence in working to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness and providing the tools and guidance they need to successfully return to permanent housing.
BCNH will be celebrated for ensuring that refugees from many countries get the essential services and cultural connections to become established and thrive in New Hampshire, and eventually become American citizens.
Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (aka St. Joseph Community Services) will be honored for combatting hunger and isolation in older and disabled adults.
Dow will be honored for her leadership creating and implementing an innovative model for supportive housing with wraparound services for adults with developmental disabilities and brain disorders.
Moore will be recognized for her dedication to and advocacy for some of New Hampshire’s most vulnerable citizens and the staff who serve them.
Brensinger will receive the Board Impact Award for his board service and leadership with multiple charitable organizations in the state. He has served on boards including the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Medical Center, City Year New Hampshire, and New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Most recently, he has led Manchester Proud, a community effort to create a shared vision for the city’s schools.
To reserve a spot for the virtual, visiting www.nhnonprofits.org/impact.